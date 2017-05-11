KHSAA Bass Fishing Championship set to begin

LEXINGTON – The fifth annual KHSAA State Bass Fishing Championship will get underway Friday morning at the Kentucky Dam Marina when 64 teams vie for the 2017 state title. The two-day KHSAA State Bass Fishing Championship, with Calvert City serving as official host city, will begin each morning with the boat launch from Kentucky Dam Marina at 7 a.m. The teams will launch in two flights, with 32 teams in each grouping, with the order reversed for day two. The Allen Central tandem of Cameron Crider and Zach Rose are set to compete in the state tournament.

Teams will start returning to the marina at 3 p.m. each day, with the weigh-ins scheduled to begin at approximately 3:30 p.m. Awards will be presented following day two’s weigh-in to the top four teams along with the big bass award and the Midway University/KHSAA Female Student-Athlete of the Year award for Bass Fishing.

The sport of bass fishing continues to grow in popularity among high school students in Kentucky. Anglers from throughout the state competed in region tournaments recently.

More information on this year’s event can be found online through the links that follow.

2017 KHSAA State Bass Fishing Championship

Schedule – http://khsaa.org/bassfishing/2017/timetable.pdf

Random Boat Launch Order – http://khsaa.org/bassfishing/2017/state/randomboatassignments.pdf

Championship program – http://khsaa.org/Publications/Programs/20162017/BassFishing/issue1/index.html