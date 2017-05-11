Posted on by

Old Eastern Kentucky Dirt Track Racing


Red Morris (99), Ronald Adkins (41), unknown (40) and a driver thought to be Don Thornsberry (15) worked around a dirt track in 1970.


Larry Thornsberry (17) is pictured after capturing a feature win at Mountain Motor Speedway in 1970.


Walter Combs (12) piloted his car during a race in 1982.


Dickie Combs (44) captured a feature win in 1970.


