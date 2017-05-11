Old Eastern Kentucky Dirt Track Racing

Red Morris (99), Ronald Adkins (41), unknown (40) and a driver thought to be Don Thornsberry (15) worked around a dirt track in 1970.

Larry Thornsberry (17) is pictured after capturing a feature win at Mountain Motor Speedway in 1970.

Walter Combs (12) piloted his car during a race in 1982.

Dickie Combs (44) captured a feature win in 1970.