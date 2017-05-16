Muhlenberg County wins state fishing title

GILBERTSVILLE – The Muhlenberg County High School team of Taylor Harris and Braxten Beasley brought a two-day cumulative total of 10 bass weighing 38 pounds, 10 ounces to the scale this weekend, beating out 63 other teams to win the 2017 Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) Fishing Championship on Kentucky Lake. The win earned the team medals, a trophy to display in their school and the title of KHSAA state champions.

The top 10 high school teams on Kentucky Lake were: 1st – Muhlenberg County High School – Taylor Harris and Braxten Beasley, 10 bass, 38-10; 2nd – Madison Southern High School – Blake Harold and Cameron Cochran, 10 bass, 36-15; 3rd – Wolfe County High School – Jeremiah Terrill and Nathan Landsaw, 10 bass, 32-15; 4th – Wayne County High School – Tray Hardwick and Bradley Dunagan, 10 bass, 32-8; 5th – Sheldon Clark High School – Grant Marcum and Lafe Messer, 10 bass, 32-7; 6th – Corbin High School – Tristan Jordan and Christian Warren, 10 bass, 32-6; 7th: George Rogers Clark High School – Allen Powe and Hunter Redmon, 10 bass, 31-4; 8th: Collins High School – Jack Swindler and Ian Nation, nine bass, 30-14; 9th: Trigg County High School – Robert Dearson and Andrew Greene, 10 bass, 30-9; 10th: Bullitt East High School – Dalton Smith and Wil Rigdon, 10 bass, 30-8.

Representing Floyd County in the state tournament, Allen Central’s team of Cameron Crider and Zach Rose finished 43rd.

Complete results can be found at KHSAA.org.

The 2017 KHSAA Fishing Championship was a two-person (team) event for students in grades 9-12. The event was formed after The Bass Federation (TBF) and FLW, the world’s largest tournament-fishing organization, partnered with the KHSAA to present the 2015 KHSAA season, which featured four regional events across Kentucky as well as the state championship.

In addition to the High School Fishing National Championship, all High School Fishing anglers nationwide automatically qualify for the world’s largest high school bass tournament, the 2017 High School Fishing World Finals, held in conjunction with the National Championship. At the 2016 World Finals more than $60,000 in scholarships and prizes were awarded. Visit HighSchoolFishing.org for details.

