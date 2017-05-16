Betsy Layne drops game to host Jenkins

JENKINS – The Betsy Layne Bobcats fell short in a bid to return to the win column on the road over the weekend. Host Jenkins doubled up visiting Betsy Layne 4-2 in a late-regular-season high school baseball game on Saturday.

Betsy Layne and Jenkins met for a non-district matchup.

With the loss, Betsy Layne slipped to 4-20.

Talented pitchers for each team went to work on the mound throughout the late-season contest.

Jenkins pitchers Coty Wright and Austin Fields combined to register a dozen strikeouts and hold Betsy Layne to only four hits.

Betsy Layne pitcher Zach Bentley allowed just six hits and pitched a complete game but suffered the loss.

Fields finished 2-for-3 with a double for the Bobcats.

Joshua Wright was one of four Jenkins players to bang out one hit. Wright drove in two runs for the Cavaliers in the victory.

Colby Bentley led the Betsy Layne offensive effort, finishing 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Bentley and Tyler Sanders delivered a double for the Bobcats in the setback.

Jordan Frazier added Betsy Layne’s other hit.

Jenkins dealt Betsy Layne its fourth straight loss.

In another high school baseball game on Saturday, homestanding Jenkins blanked 14th Region rival Owsley County 15-0 in five innings. Jenkins pitcher Hayden Fleming no-hit Owsley Couynty while Joshua Wright delivered three and two RBIs and Scotty Church contributed two hits and three RBIs for the Cavaliers.

Betsy Layne entered the week with regular-season games remaining versus Knott County Central, Morgan County and Jenkins. The Bobcats will compete in the 58tgh District Baseball Tournament next week.

By Steve LeMaster [email protected]

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

