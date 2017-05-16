Blackcats win on Senior Night

PRESTONSBURG – Prestonsburg pulled away to beat visiting Pike County Central 11-1 in six innings on its Senior Night at StoneCrest Park on Monday.

The Blackcats won via the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Mercy Rule.

Familiar 15th Region foes, Prestonsburg and Pike County Central met for a non-district high school baseball game.

With the win, Prestonsburg improved to 21-7.

Pike County Central dropped to 18-14 with the loss.

Two Prestonsburg players split pitching duties, combining to throw a two-hitter while recording nine strikeouts. Nick Caudill and Reece Ison pitched three innings apiece for the Blackcats in the non-district clash.

The Prestonsburg pitchers limited Pike County Central batters throughout the non-district matchup.

Offensively, Prestonsburg plated 11 runs via 13 hits. Ison, Wesley Hager and Zion Echols provided two hits apiece for the Blackcats in the win. One of Prestonsburg’s most productive batters, Ison drilled two doubles.

Both Scott Stapleton and Ben Welch delivered a double and three RBIs for the Blackcats in the winning effort.

Tanner Hicks drove in two runs as Prestonsburg, a senior-dominated squad, prevailed.

The Blackcats, under the direction of head coach Shawn Hager, returned to the win column following a loss over the weekend. Prestonsburg had faced a tough test on the road in its previous outing. Mercer County defeated visiting Prestonsburg 11-1 in six innings on Saturday.

At press time, Prestonsburg had additional regular-season games remaining versus Knott County Central, Greenup County and Magoffin County.

The Blackcats will compete in the 58th District Baseball Tournament next week.

Prestonsburg dominated on Senior Night, defeating visiting Pike County Central 11-1 in six innings. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_Prestonsburg_Baseball.jpg Prestonsburg dominated on Senior Night, defeating visiting Pike County Central 11-1 in six innings.

Prestonsburg tops Pike County Central, 11-1

By Steve LeMaster [email protected]

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.