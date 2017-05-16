Kinzer competes in feature races in Georgia, Alabama

ALLEN – Brandon Kinzer and his number 18 Late Model team rolled into Talladega Short Track in Eastaboga, Alabama and Rome Speedway in Rome, Georgia on May 6-7 for a pair of $4,000-to-win special events.

The Southern All Star Dirt Racing Series (SAS) invaded Talladega Short Track on Saturday evening for a big show, which accompanied NASCAR’s visit across the road at Talladega Superspeedway. Kinzer stopped the clock third fastest in his group during qualifying and later started the 40-lap feature from the inside of the third row. After a skirmish dropped him back to 11th in the running order, Kinzer drove his new Sweet-Bloomquist machine all the way back up to sixth to trail only winner Brandon Overton, Dale McDowell, Dallas Cooper, Cory Hedgecock and Todd Morrow when the checkered flag waved.

At Rome Speedway on Sunday night, the Ultimate Super Late Model Series presided over another $4,000-to-win shootout. Kinzer clicked off the fourth quickest time in his group during the qualifying session. He rolled off from the inside of the fourth row in the 40-lap main event. The Floyd County native was then running inside of the top 10 before getting caught up in a crash on a restart. Kinzer retired from the Ultimate Super Late Model Series feature race in the 18th position while his teammate Dale McDowell went on to capture a victory. Complete results from both weekend stops can be accessed online at www.sasdirt.com and www.ultimatesupers.com, respectively.