Marsillett wins 8th Annual James D. Adams Memorial Bass Tournament

PRESTONSBURG – The 8th Annual James D. Adams Memorial Bass Tournament was held May 6 on Dewey Lake in Prestonsburg.
Proceeds from the tournament help fund quality of life at Prestonsburg HealthCare.
The eighth annual event proved to be successful.
“The entire day was a great success,” said James Adams Memorial Bass Tournament Director Ashley Keathley.
Doug Marsillett finished in first place with a five fish total of 15.53 pounds; He also won the Big Fish trophy with a 4.95 pound catch.
Jackie Lawson and Rob Lawson reeled in a 12.64 pound total catch to place second.
Cory Holbrook and Jeff Holbrook rounded out the top-three with a 9.82 pound total.
“Prestonsburg HealthCare wants to thank all who participated and made the event a resounding success for their residents,” Keathley added.