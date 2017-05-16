Marsillett wins 8th Annual James D. Adams Memorial Bass Tournament

PRESTONSBURG – The 8th Annual James D. Adams Memorial Bass Tournament was held May 6 on Dewey Lake in Prestonsburg.

Proceeds from the tournament help fund quality of life at Prestonsburg HealthCare.

The eighth annual event proved to be successful.

“The entire day was a great success,” said James Adams Memorial Bass Tournament Director Ashley Keathley.

Doug Marsillett finished in first place with a five fish total of 15.53 pounds; He also won the Big Fish trophy with a 4.95 pound catch.

Jackie Lawson and Rob Lawson reeled in a 12.64 pound total catch to place second.

Cory Holbrook and Jeff Holbrook rounded out the top-three with a 9.82 pound total.

“Prestonsburg HealthCare wants to thank all who participated and made the event a resounding success for their residents,” Keathley added.

Jackie Lawson and Rob Lawson finished second in the 8th Annual James D. Adams Memorial Bass Tournament. Cory Holbrook and Jeff Holbrook placed third in the 8th Annual James D. Adams Memorial Bass Tournament. Doug Marsillett finished first in the 8th Annual James D. Adams Memorial Bass Tournament.