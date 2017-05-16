Posted on by

Old Eastern Kentucky Dirt Track Racing


Pete Nickles piloted his number 8 car at numerous dirt tracks.


Bobby Watson drove Ranier Racing’s car at an ARCA race in Salyersville in 1969.


Millard Combs, the father of current driver Chris Combs, drove his number 47 car during the 1978 race season.


Veteran driver Charlie Swartz is pictured at the 1982 Dirt Track World Championship.


