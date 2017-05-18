Slone signs with UPIKE

DRIFT – South Floyd graduate Blade Slone won’t have to go far from home when he attends college later in the year. Slone made his college choice official on Wednesday, signing with the University of Pikeville baseball program.

Slone has helped to lead the South Floyd baseball team throughout his high school career. Next week, Slone and the Raiders will compete in the 58th District Baseball Tournament at StoneCrest Park in Prestonsburg. South Floyd is slated to meet Allen Central in the opening round of the 58th District Baseball Tournament on Tuesday. First pitch for the South Floyd-Allen Central baseball game is scheduled for 8 p.m.

The Pikeville baseball team competes with Campbellsville, Cumberland (Tenn.), Cumberlands (Ky.), Georgetown, Lindsey Wilson and Shawnee State in the ultra-competitive Mid-South Conference (MSC). The Bears ended the 2017 season with a 27-24 record. Pikeville posted its most wins since tallying 28 victories during the 2001 season.

Recently, Jim Pitt wrapped up his second season as the head baseball coach at Pikeville after serving four seasons as an assistant coach from 2012-2015.

Pitt’s first season at the helm of the Pikeville baseball program brought instant success as the Bears finished 25-23 overall. The 2016 campaign yielded the most wins since the 2001 season and the fifth most wins in a season in school history. Pitt also led the team to an 11-10 mark in the Mid-South Conference, the most wins for Pikeville since joining the league in 2001.

For the 2016 team’s success, Pitt was named the MSC Coach of the Year, the first such distinction for a Pikeville baseball coach.

FROM A RAIDER TO A BEAR: South Floyd standout Blade Slone signed with the University of Pikeville baseball program on Wednesday. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_Slone_signs-1.jpg FROM A RAIDER TO A BEAR: South Floyd standout Blade Slone signed with the University of Pikeville baseball program on Wednesday. Blade Slone with have an opportunity to continue his education and play baseball close to home as he attends the University of Pikeville. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_Slone_signs-2.jpg Blade Slone with have an opportunity to continue his education and play baseball close to home as he attends the University of Pikeville. Versatile baseball player Blade Slone was joined by many individuals close to him during his signing ceremony. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_Slone_signs-3.jpg Versatile baseball player Blade Slone was joined by many individuals close to him during his signing ceremony. Following his signing, Blade Slone is set to join a much-improved University of Pikeville baseball program. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_Slone_signs-4.jpg Following his signing, Blade Slone is set to join a much-improved University of Pikeville baseball program.

South Floyd standout inks to play college baseball

By Steve LeMaster [email protected]

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.