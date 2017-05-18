58th District Baseball Tournament bracket set

PRESTONSBURG – All four Floyd County high school baseball programs will come together in Prestonsburg next week for the 2017 58th District Baseball Tournament at StoneCrest Park.

After finishing undefeated in the 58th District, Prestonsburg is the tournament’s top seed. Through Wednesday, Prestonsburg owned a 21-8 overall record.

Allen Central, after compiling a 4-2 record, earned the second seed for the district tournament.

Betsy Layne and South Floyd finished with identical 1-5 records in the 58th District and earned the third and fourth seeds, respectively.

Both the champion and runner-up from the 58th District will advance to the 15th Region Baseball Tournament.

Allen Central doubled up Prestonsburg 6-3 in the 2016 58th District title game.

The schedule for the 2017 58th District Baseball Tournament, 58th District standings and 15th Region records follow.

58th District Baseball Tournament

at StoneCrest Park

Tuesday, May 23

Prestonsburg vs. Betsy Layne, 6 p.m.

Allen Central vs. South Floyd, 8 p.m.

Thursday, May 25

Championship game, 7 p.m.

Final 2017 58th District/Floyd County Conference

Baseball Standings

Prestonsburg (6-0)

Allen Central (4-2)

Betsy Layne (1-5)

South Floyd (1-5)

Current 15th Region Baseball Records

(Through May 17)

Johnson Central (25-7)

Pikeville (22-6)

Prestonsburg (21-8)

Lawrence County (20-11)

Shelby Valley (19-7)

Pike County Central (18-14)

Sheldon Clark (14-15)

Paintsville (14-15)

Phelps (13-12)

Magoffin County (12-5)

Belfry (8-19)

Allen Central (8-23)

Betsy Layne (4-22)

South Floyd (3-14)

East Ridge (1-16)

By Steve LeMaster [email protected]

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

