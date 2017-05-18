58th District Softball Tournament bracket set

PRESTONSBURG – Following its first place finish in the Floyd County Conference, South Floyd is carrying a number one seed into the 2017 58th District Softball Tournament. All four Floyd County Conference squads will visit Prestonsburg for the 58th District Softball Tournament at StoneCrest next week.

Allen Central and Betsy Layne finished with identical 3-3 records and claimed the second seed and third seed, respectively.

After finishing 1-5 in the Floyd County Conference, Prestonsburg is the fourth seed heading into the 58th District Softball Tournament.

Betsy Layne is the reigning 58th District champion. The Ladycats defeated South Floyd 4-1 in the 2016 58th District championship game.

At presstime, Allen Central own3ed an 11-11 overall record. The other three Floyd County high school softball teams were under the .500 mark at press time.

The schedule for the 58th District Softball Tournament, final 58th District/Floyd County Conference standings and 15th Region records follow.

58th District Softball Tournament

at StoneCrest

Tuesday, May 23

South Floyd vs. Prestonsburg – 6 p.m.

Allen Central vs. Betsy Layne – 8 p.m.

Thursday, May 25

Championship, 6 p.m.

Final 58th District/Floyd County Conference

Softball Standings

South Floyd (5-1)

Betsy Layne (3-3)

Allen Central (3-3)

Prestonsburg (1-5)

Current 15th Region Softball Records

(Through May 17)

Pikeville (24-5)

Paintsville (23-11)

Belfry (20-11)

East Ridge (16-11)

Pike County Central (16-11)

Lawrence County (14-14)

Johnson Central (12-9)

Sheldon Clark (11-10)

Allen Central (11-11)

Magoffin County (9-10)

Shelby Valley (9-20)

Phelps (8-10)

South Floyd (7-12)

Betsy Layne (4-13)

Prestonsburg (2-18)

By Steve LeMaster [email protected]

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

