Pikeville native Marcum named NAIA Women’s Tennis Scholar-Athlete

PIKEVILLE – Cailee Marcum, a former Pikeville High School product now playing at the University of Pikeville, was named an NAIA Women’s Tennis Scholar Athlete, officials from the national office announced on Friday.

In order to be nominated by an institution’s sports information director, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale and have achieved at least junior academic status.

Marcum, a junior, played singles exclusively at the No. 2 seed last season for the Bears where she put together a 2-8 record in the ultra-competitive Mid-South Conference.

Teaming with Macarena Acuna at the No. 1 doubles spot, Marcum helped the duo to a 4-7 record.

This is the first Scholar-Athlete award for Marcum, who was also named Academic All-MSC following the conclusion of the 2017 season.

Pikeville native Cailee Marcum has been named an NAIA Women’s Tennis Scholar-Athlete. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_Cailee_Marcum.jpg Pikeville native Cailee Marcum has been named an NAIA Women’s Tennis Scholar-Athlete.