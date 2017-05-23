Forde named Midway University/KHSAA Female Student-Athlete of the Year

LEXINGTON – The inaugural yearlong Midway University/KHSAA Female Student-Athlete of the Year program culminated on the campus of Midway University on Monday as Sacred Heart’s Brooke Forde was named the first overall winner. Beginning in May of 2016 with the Bass Fishing State Championship, Midway University presented a Female Student-Athlete of the Year award at each of the KHSAA’s 14 girls’ state championship events, with an overall winner selected following the final championship of the timeframe (2017 State Archery).

The Midway University/KHSAA Female Student-Athlete of the Year award is based upon overall athletic performance (60 percent), academic achievement (20 percent) and community service (20 percent). Students must possess an overall grade point average of 3.0 or better to qualify, and must be academically eligible during the season in which they are nominated. School administrators, coaches and athletic directors nominate student-athletes online at KHSAA.org, and the nominees are voted upon by a closed panel consisting of representatives from Midway University.

2016-17 Award Winners (May, 2016 through April, 2017)

2016 Bass Fishing – Hannah Elizabeth Wesley (Boyle County)

2016 Tennis – Caroline Hayden (Owensboro Catholic)

2016 Track & Field (1A) – Elizabeth Taylor (Murray)

2016 Track & Field (3A) – Cassi Faye Reed (Southwestern)

2016 Softball – Hannah Skaggs (Magoffin County)

2016 Golf – Bailey Hubbard (Clay County)

2016 Field Hockey – Elizabeth Allgeier (Assumption)

2016 Cross Country (2A) – Gabriella Karas, (Collins)

2016 Cross Country (3A) – Charlotte Kessinger (Henry Clay)

2016 Soccer – Grace Anne Badarak (Breathitt County)

2016 Volleyball – Lauryn Bennett (Sacred Heart)

2016 Competitive Cheer – Lauren Reynolds (Conner)

2017 Bowling – Abigail Bauer (Pleasure Ridge Park)

2017 Swimming & Diving – Brooke Forde (Sacred Heart)*

2017 Basketball – Kailey Coffey (Russell County)

2017 Archery – Anna Rose (Anderson County)

*Overall winner for 2016-17.