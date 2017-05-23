Johnnie Morant Football Camp set for July 7-8

PRESTONSBURG – Former NFL player and basketball All-American Johnnie Morant will host a non-contact youth football camp at Prestonsburg Sportspark at StoneCrest in Prestonsburg, Friday, July 7-Saturday, July 8.

The youth football camp is for players who will be in grades K-10 in the 2017-18 schoolyear and open to players from anywhere. Players will be split up into age groups and remain in those groups throughout the camp.

The camp will feature instruction from Morant and several other former NFL and NCAA Division I players. In addition to football fundamentals and a combine portion, the camp will cover fitness and nutrition.

The camp will include over 100 awards following various competitions.

Times for the camp will be as follows: Friday, July 7 – 9 a.m.-2 p.m. (Registration starts at 7:15 a.m.); Saturday, July 8 – 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Cost of the camp is $60 per player, $100 for two siblings or $45 apiece for three or more siblings. Application forms for the camp are available at area businesses or by emailing [email protected] Completed application forms and checks or money orders (made payable to Highest Level Sports) should be mailed to Highest Level Sports, P.O. Box 1677, Prestonsburg, Ky. 41653.

Each camper will receive lunch each day of the camp as well as a camp T-shirt. The first 30 players to register for the camp will receive two personal training sessions with Johnnie Morant (nearly $50 value).

Morant was drafted by the Oakland Raiders in the fifth round of the 2004 NFL Draft. He played college football at Syracuse University.

Prior to college, Morant was a basketball All-American in Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey.

Morant finished his college football career at Syracuse University with 88 receptions for 1,535 yards (17.4 avg.) and seven touchdowns, adding 524 yards on 22 kickoff returns (23.8 avg.) and 35 yards with a score on six carries (5.8 avg.) while appearing in 35 games. His 1,535 yards ranks 10th on the school’s career-record list, while his 17.4-yard average ranks seventh. Morant also had a string of at least one reception in 29 consecutive games. The productive Morant played four seasons for the NFL’s Raiders and is currently a personal trainer to numerous college and pro athletes.

OAKLAND, CA – 2007: Johnnie Morant of the Oakland Raiders poses for his 2007 NFL headshot at photo day in Oakland, California. (Photo by Getty Images) http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_Johnnie_Morant.jpg OAKLAND, CA – 2007: Johnnie Morant of the Oakland Raiders poses for his 2007 NFL headshot at photo day in Oakland, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

By Steve LeMaster [email protected]

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

