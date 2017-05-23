Blackcats roll past Magoffin County in finale

PRESTONSBURG – Host Prestonsburg didn’t have any trouble getting past Magoffin County in a regular-season finale over the weekend. The Blackcats topped Magoffin County 14-2 in five innings in a 15th Region baseball matchup on Saturday.

The Blackcats won via the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Mercy Rule.

With the win, Prestonsburg improved to 22-9.

Magoffin County dropped to 13-6 with the loss.

Prestonsburg pitcher Nick Caudill tossed a two-hitter and earned the win. Caudill recorded two strikeouts in the winning performance.

The Blackcats plated 14 runs via 12 hits. Prestonsburg, which moved ahead early, used a balanced offensive effort to defeat 15th Region rival Magoffin County.

Wesley Hager, Ryne Slone, Ben Welch and Zion Echols delivered two hits apiece for Prestonsburg in the non-district victory. Echols and Bailey Slone drove in three runs apiece for the Blackcats.

Aiding the Prestonsburg offensive attack, Scott Stapleton added two RBIs via one hit.

Hager and Stapleton each drilled a double while Echols legged out a triple in Prestonsburg’s triumph.

Jordan Tucker (RBI), Nick Rowe (hit) and Seth Ramsey (hit) were additional contributors for the Blackcats.

Both Prestonsburg and Magoffin County entered the postseason earlier in the week. Prestonsburg was slated to meet Betsy Layne in the opening game of the 58th District Baseball Tournament on Tuesday evening.

Winners and runners-up from four different districts will advance to the 15th Region Baseball Tournament.

Complete coverage of the 58th District Baseball Tournament will appear in next week’s edition.

By Steve LeMaster [email protected]

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

