Bobcats drop game to Jenkins

ALLEN – Visiting Jenkins wouldn’t allow Betsy Layne to land in the win column in a regular-season finale last week. Jenkins pulled away to beat host Betsy Layne 10-4 in a high school baseball regular-season finale on Thursday.

With the loss, Betsy Layne dropped to 4-23.

Jenkins improved to 18-10 with the win.

Four Jenkins pitchers – Josh Delph, Hayden Fleming, Madison Jessey and Coty Wright – combined to hold Betsy Layne to five hits. Jessey registered a game-high six strikeouts in the Cavaliers’ victory.

Multiple Jenkins players produced offensively. Austin Fields paced Jenkins at the plate, finishing 2-for-5 with a triple.

Jenkins scored 10 runs via only six hits. Each of the Jenkins pitchers provided one hit apiece in the winning effort.

Betsy Layne pitchers Zach Bentley and Tyler Sanders split time on the mound. Bentley worked six innings, recording five strikeouts.

Sanders led the Betsy Layne offensive attack, banging out a team-high two hits for the Bobcats. Zac Bentley, Colby Bentley and Jordan Frazier added one hit apiece for Betsy Layne in the win.

Betsy Layne suffered its second loss to Jenkins in five days. Jenkins managed to double up then-visitor Betsy Layne 4-2 on May 13.

Both Betsy Layne and Jenkins entered the postseason earlier in the week. Betsy Layne was set to battle tournament host Prestonsburg in the opening round of the 58th District Baseball Tournament on Tuesday evening. Complete coverage of the 58th District Baseball Tournament will appear in next week’s edition.

Betsy Layne struggles to keep up with visiting 14th Region team

By Steve LeMaster [email protected]

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.