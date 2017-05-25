Hopkins wins TVBA tournament

HINDMAN – The Tug Valley Bass Anglers held its third tournament of the 2017 season on Carr Fork Lake on Sunday. A total of 27 anglers competed in the event. In the end, veteran angler Tommy Hopkins finished out in front.

Carr Fork Lake was at summer pool with clear to lightly stained water across the entire lake. The water temperature was around 70 degrees throughout most of the tournament.

Weather for the tournament was solid with cloudy skies, drizzle and an air temperature around 70 degrees.

The fishing for the tournament was solid, with a fair number of keeper fish being weighed in.

The fish were mostly post-spawn. Some fish were still on the shallower banks and others were suspended on deeper banks.

The main pattern for the tournament was to fish around wood cover on shallower and deep banks with jigs and plastic creature baits.

The top finishers for the Tug Valley Bass Anglers’ latest tournament were as follows: 1st – Tommy Hopkins (4 fish), 12.35 lbs.; 2nd – Brandon Staten (5 fish), 11.20 lbs.; 3rd – Johnny Webb (4 fish), 10.03 lbs.; 4th – Eric Swafford (3 fish), 6.70 lbs.; 5th – MO (3 fish), 6.43 lbs.; 6th – Lynn Fields (3 fish), 5.66 lbs.; 7th – Timmy Robinson (2 fish), 5.64 lbs.; 8th – Mike Cullop (2 fish), 5.07 lbs.; 9th – Don Taylor (2 fish), 4.10 lbs.; 10th – Joe Collins (2 fish), 3.94 lbs.

Sponsors for the tournament were the Elliott Companies, Freedom Outdoors Marine, HUTCH Chevrolet, Kermit Western Auto, Appalachian Wireless, VIP Fuels LLC, Perry Distributors, Muncie’s Auto Recycling & Auto Sales, Robinson Repairs, Webb Primary Care, Water Works, Hatfield McCoy Powersports, Don’s Street Machine, Extreme Sounds and IDesign Graphixs.

For more information about the Tug Valley Bass Anglers, www.tugvalleybassanglers.com.

VIP Fuels presents tourney on Carr Fork Lake