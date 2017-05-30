Blackcats blank Betsy Layne, advance to title game

PRESTONSBURG – Prestonsburg rolled over Betsy Layne 15-0 in five innings in the opening round of the 58th District Baseball Tournament at StoneCrest on Tuesday, May 23.

The Blackcats won via the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Mercy Rule.

Prestonsburg, under the direction of head coach Shawn Hager, improved to 23-9 with the win and advanced to the 58th District championship game.

Betsy Layne ended its season 4-24 with the loss.

Prestonsburg moved ahead early and never faltered.

Two Prestonsburg pitchers, Wes Hager and Scott Stapleton, combined to hold Betsy Layne to two hits. Stapleton registered six strikeouts.

Prestonsburg excelled offensively, outhitting Betsy Layne 11-2.

Ben Welch led the Blackcats at the plate, finishing 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs.

Several Prestonsburg players provided at the plate.

Tanner Hicks finished 1-for-2 with three RBIs for the Blackcats.

Stapleton (double), Hager (double) and Jordan Tucker also added two hits apiece as Prestonsburg prevailed in the opening round game.

Aiding the Prestonsburg offensive attack, Ryne Slone and Blaze Sizemore contributed one single apiece.

Steven Boyd and Colby Bentley banged out one hit apiece for Betsy Layne in the season-ending loss.

Boyd, Bentley and Cameron Kimbler split time on the mound for the Bobcats.

In the nightcap of the 58th District Baseball Tournament on Tuesday, May 23, Allen Central defeated South Floyd 9-2 in the final meeting between the two longtime Floyd County baseball rivals.

By Steve LeMaster [email protected]

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

