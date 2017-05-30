P’burg returns to top in district

PRESTONSBURG – Prestonsburg is back on top in the 58th District. Shawn Hager-coached Prestonsburg shut out Allen Central 13-0 in five innings in the 58th District Baseball Tournament championship game at StoneCrest on Friday.

Prestonsburg, which prevailed via the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Mercy Rule, took control early and never faltered in the district title tilt.

With the win, Prestonsburg improved to 24-9.

Allen Central slipped to 10-25 with the loss.

Nick Caudill started on the mound for the Blackcats and limited Allen Central to four hits while holding the longtime 58th District/Floyd County Conference foe scoreless. Caudill, who was named the 58th District Baseball Tournament Most Valuable Player, recorded seven strikeouts and earned the win.

Stapleton closed the district championship game out for the Blackcats.

Thriving offensively throughout the postseason matchup, Prestonsburg plated 13 runs via 15 hits.

Ryne Slone finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs for the Blackcats.

Zion Echols went 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs for Prestonsburg in the district championship-clinching victory.

Stapleton (double), Jordan Tucker and Bailey Slone also banged out two hits apiece for the Blackcats.

Prestonsburg continued to thrive offensively after dismantling Betsy Layne 15-0 in five innings in the opening round of the 58th District Baseball Tournament on Tuesday, May 23.

Both Prestonsburg and Allen Central advanced to the 15th Region Baseball Tournament at Pike County Central.

In addition to Prestonsburg and Allen Central, Johnson Central, Pikeville, Pike County Central, Shelby Valley, Lawrence County and Paintsville qualified for the 15th Region Baseball Tournament.

By Steve LeMaster [email protected]

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

