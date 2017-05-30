Posted on by

Old Eastern Kentucky Dirt Track Racing


Shannon Thornsberry (17) is pictured prior to a past heat race at 201 Speedway.


Brandon Kinzer (18) is pictured at Thunder Ridge Raceway early in his racing career.


Chuckie May (28) raced at Half Mountain Speedway during his racing career.


Paul Harris piloted the number 10 Late Model around the track in Hazard in 1983.


