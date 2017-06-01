Ladycats capture 58th District title

PRESTONSBURG – Betsy Layne is back on top in 58th District Softball. The Ladycats pulled off an upset in the 58th District Softball Tournament championship game on Friday (May 26), defeating familiar foe South Floyd 19-4 in five innings.

The Ladycats, under the direction of head coach Stevie Johnson, won via the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Mercy Rule.

With the win , Betsy Layne improved to 6-14.

South Floyd slipped to 8-14 with the loss.

Both Betsy Layne and South Floyd advanced to the 15th Region Softball Tournament.

Betsy Layne had advanced to the 58th District title matchup after outlasting Allen Central 15-12 earlier in the evening.

South Floyd had rolled in its opening round game, dismantling tournament host Prestonsburg 16-1 in three innings via the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Mercy Rule.

In addition to Betsy Layne and South Floyd, Johnson Central, East Ridge, Lawrence County, Pikeville, Magoffin County and Belfry advanced to the 15th Region Softball Tournament.

In the 58th District Baseball Tournament championship game on Friday, Prestonsburg blanked Allen Central 13-0 in five innings.

Both Prestonsburg and Allen Central advanced to the 15th Region Baseball Tournament along with Johnson Central, Pikeville, Pike County Central, Shelby Valley, Lawrence County and Pikeville.

58th District Softball Tournament

at Prestonsburg

Tuesday, May 23

South Floyd 16, Prestonsburg 1 (3 innings)

Friday, May 26

Betsy Layne 15, Allen Central 12

Championship Game

Betsy Layne 19, South Floyd 4 (5 innings)

By Steve LeMaster [email protected]

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

