15th Region Softball: South Floyd loses to Lawrence County

BUCKLEYS CREEK – South Floyd’s final season on the softball diamond ended earlier in the week. Lawrence County, the champion out of the 60th District, blanked the Lady Raiders 15-0 in four innings in the opening round of the 15th Region Softball Tournament at Pike County Central on Monday.

With the loss, South Floyd ended its season 8-15.

Lawrence County evened its record to 17-17 and advanced to the regional semifinals with the win.

The Lady Bulldogs took control early in the postseason matchup and never allowed South Floyd to produce offensively.

South Floyd entered the Pike County Central-hosted 15th Region Softball Tournament after finishing runner-up to rival Betsy Layne in the 58th District Softball Tournament. Betsy Layne beat the Lady Raiders 19-4 in five innings in the 58th District championship game on Friday, May 26.

High school softball teams from across the state took to field for opening round games in region tournaments on Memorial Day (Monday, May 29). In other opening round games in the 15th Region Softball Tournament it was Johnson Central 2, East Ridge 1; Pikeville 14, Magoffin County 4 (5 innings) and Belfry 17, Betsy Layne 3 (5 innings).

By Steve LeMaster

