Betsy Layne ends postseason run in region’s opening round

BUCKLEYS CREEK – Betsy Layne’s postseason run ended in the opening round of the 15th Region Softball Tournament in neighboring Pike County earlier in the week. Offensive-heavy Belfry beat the Ladycats 17-3 in five innings in the first round of the 15th Region Softball Tournament at Pike County Central on Monday.

Betsy Layne ended its season 6-15 with the loss.

Belfry improved to 22-13 with the win.

The runner-up out of the 60th District, Belfry moved ahead early and never allowed Floyd County Conference member Betsy Layne to gain any momentum.

Prior to taking the field in the first round of the 15th Region Softball Tournament, Betsy Layne had defeated South Floyd 19-4 in five innings in the 58th District championship game.

Additional winners in the opening round of the 15th Region Softball Tournament were Johnson Central, Lawrence County and Pikeville.

15th Region Softball Tournament

at Pike County Central

Monday, May 29

Johnson Central 2, East Ridge 1

Lawrence County 15, South Floyd 0

Pikeville 14, Magoffin County 4 (5 innings)

Belfry 17, Betsy Layne 3 (5 innings)

Tuesday, May 30

Semifinals

Johnson Central 9, Lawrence County 2

Pikeville 13, Belfry 3

Thursday, June 1

Championship Game

Johnson Central vs. Pikeville, N/A

By Steve LeMaster [email protected]

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

