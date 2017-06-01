Blackcats fall to Shelby Valley in region tournament

BUCKLEYS CREEK – After capturing the 58th District championship, Prestonsburg couldn’t get past 59th District runner-up Shelby Valley in the opening round of the 15th Region Baseball Tournament. Shelby Valley managed to double up Prestonsburg 4-2 in the first round of the 15th Region Baseball Tournament at Pike County Central on Monday.

With the loss, Prestonsburg ended its season 24-10.

Shelby Valley improved to 22-8 and advanced to the regional semifinals with the win.

Prestonsburg lost despite outhitting Shelby Valley. The Blackcats fared well at the plate in multiple innings. Prestonsburg, however, couldn’t match Shelby Valley in the runs column.

Shelby Valley pitcher Jacob Beverly worked a complete game and earned the win. Beverly registered seven strikeouts while only walking one Prestonsburg batter.

Wesley Hager and Scott Stapleton split time on the mound for the Blackcats. Hager pitched 5.2 inning for the Blackcats. Both Hager and Stapleton are headed to nearby Alice Lloyd College. The two recent Prestonsburg graduates will play baseball for the Eagles.

Helping his pitching cause at the plate for Shelby Valley, Beverly drove in one run.

Stapleton paced Prestonsburg offensively, finishing 3-for-3 with a double.

Hager added two hits for the Blackcats in the season-ending loss.

In the other opening round games in the 15th Region Baseball Tournament it was Johnson Central 10, Allen Central 0 (5 innings), Pike County Central 6, Pikeville 5 and Paintsville 4, Lawrence County 1.

Excelling offensively, Prestonsburg scored a 15th Region-leading 304 runs during the 2017 season.

By Steve LeMaster [email protected]

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.