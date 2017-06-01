Rebels suffer shutout loss, end final season

BUCKLEYS CREEK – Allen Central’s final season on the baseball diamond came to a close earlier in the week. Tournament favorite Johnson Central pulled away to beat the Rebels 10-0 in five innings in the 15th Region Baseball Tournament at Pike County Central on Monday.

With the loss, Allen Central ended its season 10-26.

Johnson Central improved to 29-7 and advanced to the regional semifinals with the win.

The Golden Eagles set the tone early and never faltered, eventually defeating Allen Central via the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Mercy Rule.

Johnson Central pitcher Trevor May earned the win. May worked four innings while teammate Tucker Jennings pitched one frame for the Golden Eagles.

Jacob Patton led Johnson Central at the plate, finishing 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Braxton Kelly followed, finishing 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Both Patton and Kelly drilled two doubles apiece for the Golden Eagles in the shutout win.

In another opening round game in the 15th Region Baseball Tournament on Monday, Shelby Valley doubled up Prestonsburg 4-2.

Johnson Central eventually won the 15th Region title. The Golden Eagles blanked Pike County Central 10-0 in five innings in the semifinals one day later. On Wednesday, Johnson Central defeated crosstown rival Paintsville, in a rematch of the 57th District finale, 7-1 in the 15th Region title game.

15th Region Baseball Tournament

at Pike County Central

Monday, May 29

Johnson Central 10, Allen Central 0 (5 innings)

Pike County Central 6, Pikeville 5

Shelby Valley 4, Prestonsburg 2

Paintsville 4, Lawrence County 1

Tuesday, May 30

Semifinals

Johnson Central 10, Pike County Central 0 (5 innings)

Paintsville 12, Shelby Valley 1 (6 innings)

Wednesday, May 30

Championship Game

Johnson Central 7, Paintsville 1

By Steve LeMaster [email protected]

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

