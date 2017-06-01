Special Olympics Kentucky returns to EKU

FRANKFORT – Special Olympics Kentucky will return to its home away from home at Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond when that campus hosts the organization’s State Summer Games Friday-Sunday (June 2-4). The Games are Special Olympics Kentucky’s largest event of the year with nearly 1,500 athletes competing in five sports and hundreds of coaches and volunteers also taking part. This is the 23rd consecutive year that EKU has hosted the State Summer Games.

Summer Games activities get underway early on Friday in the Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort with the opening of the Law Enforcement Torch Run Final Leg at 9 a.m. The Final Leg group will then head to the Capitol steps for the lighting of the Special Olympics Torch, which the Final Leg participants will then carry to Richmond for the Summer Games Opening Ceremonies. Other stops along the Final Leg, include the annual celebration at Stewart Home and School in Frankfort at 10:30 a.m., a run from the Transylvania University Campus to the Wildcat statue at the University of Kentucky in Lexington beginning at 1 p.m. and a stop at the Richmond Police Department at 3:30 p.m., followed by a run into the Ravine on the Eastern Kentucky University campus.

Opening Ceremonies for the Games will begin at 6:45 p.m. on Friday in The Ravine near the center of the EKU campus (weather permitting). The Ceremonies will include the parade of athletes and the lighting of the Special Olympics cauldron. In the event of bad weather, the Opening Ceremonies will be held in Alumni Coliseum.

Competition will begin Friday night immediately following the Opening Ceremonies. Tom Samuels Track will host the distance races and relays beginning at approximately 8:15 p.m. on Friday. There will also be several heats of the shot put competition held on Friday night. The Don Combs Natatorium will also see aquatics action on Friday night, beginning at 8:15 with the short course relay events.

The main action gets underway early on Saturday morning with the opening of all remaining competitive events. Athletes will be competing in track and field, swimming, bocce, soccer and rhythmic gymnastics.

The public is encouraged to attend the Opening Ceremonies and all competitions. All are open to the public and there is no admission charge. Most competitions on Saturday will be underway by 9 a.m.

Saturday’s activities will also include the popular Chick-fil-A Olympic Town area, which includes several interactive activities for athletes and their families. Chick-fil-A Olympic Town is also the location of the annual Healthy Athletes Athlete Wellness Village. This year’s Healthy Athletes program features a Special Smiles location where athletes can receive dental screenings; an Opening Eyes vision screening venue; a Fit Feet location where athletes can receive podiatric evaluations; FUN Fitness, which gives physical therapy evaluations; and the latest addition Health Promotions, which offers advice on diet and other healthy lifestyles. All of the services provided in the Healthy Athlete Village are free to the athletes and provided by volunteers.

Photos from all competitions and other Summer Games activities will be available on line throughout the day at http://flickr.com/photos/sokentucky/albums. Photos will be downloadable and can be used for publication.

Saturday’s activities conclude with the official Closing Ceremonies, which begin at 7:30 pm in the Alumni Coliseum parking lot. Closing ceremonies include the presentation of the pentathlon medals, fireworks and an athlete victory dance.

Volunteers are still needed for several venues at the Games. For volunteer opportunities, contact Justin Harville at 800-633-7403 or [email protected]

This is the fifth consecutive year that Kentucky’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives have served as the Platinum Sponsor for the Games. Touchstone Energy is the largest single supporter of the State Summer Games. This will be the fourth year that Chick-fil-A Central Kentucky stores are teaming up to provide all lunches for athletes, coaches and volunteers on Saturday, June 3.

For information about the 2017 Special Olympics Kentucky State Summer Games, contact Special Olympics Kentucky communications director Mark Buerger at 502-695-8222 or via e-mail at [email protected]

The 2017 Special Olympics Kentucky State Summer Games are made possible through the generosity of platinum sponsor Kentucky’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives, Special Olympics Kentucky year-round partners The Kentucky Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics and Texas Roadhouse; Gold Olympic Town sponsor Chick-fil-A; Silver Sponsors AECOM, Eastern Kentucky University, Richmond Tourism, Southland Dairy Farmers and Waste Connections; Bronze Sponsors Aramark, Dever Golf Carts, Golden Corral, Greentree Forest Products, Lockheed Martin, Penske Truck Rental and Peoples Bank of Madison County; and Supporting Sponsors the City of Richmond and Positively Java.

Special Olympics is the world’s largest program of sports training and competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Participation in competitive events is open to all individuals eight years of age or older. Training and competition in local, area, state, and national programs is offered year-round in Kentucky in 15 sports. In addition to its traditional sports competitions, Special Olympics also offers early childhood programming through the Young Athletes Program and medical screenings though the Healthy Athletes Initiative. Special Olympics Kentucky began as a one-day event in Louisville in 1970 and has expanded to serve more than 8,300 athletes statewide annually. Special Olympics has now been changing the lives of people with intellectual disabilities in Kentucky for 47 years.

