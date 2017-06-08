KHSAA Dead Period scheduled for June 25-July 9

PRESTONSBURG – Floyd County student-athletes will get a break from June 25-July 9, thanks to the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Dead Period.

The Dead Period was adopted 20-plus years ago by member schools in response to concerns about year-round play and practice and parental and coaching desire for some down time from interscholastic play. Member schools adopted the period of June 25-July 9 as a time of inactivity, which followed the pattern of the historic idling of southern textile mills and this time allows administrators, coaches, student-athletes and their families a time where they are not committed to school play.

According to Article 3 of Bylaw 26 (The Dead Period), it states that: “Students may not receive coaching or training from school personnel (either salaried or non salaried) and school facilities, uniforms, nicknames, transportation or equipment shall not be used each year in any KHSAA-sanctioned sport or cheerleading squad during the period beginning June 25, and going through July 9. School funds may not be expended in support of interscholastic athletics in any KHSAA sanctioned sport during this period. These restrictions shall not apply to any postseason wrap-up activities, celebrations and recognition events relating to a spring sports team at a school which participated in KHSAA state championship play in that particular sport during that particular year.”

By Steve LeMaster [email protected]

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. She can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. She can be reached at (606) 886-8506.