Blackcats’ scrimmage set

PRESTONSBURG – Prestonsburg will face Class 3A members Sheldon Clark and Powell County at home as part of a three-team preseason high school football scrimmage August 11.

The Blackcats, under the direction of veteran head coach John DeRossett, concluded the 2016 season 6-5. Prestonsburg lost to Somerset in the opening round of the Class 2A State Playoffs. The Blackcats managed to outscore opponents 361-285 in 2016, notching regular-season wins over Sheldon Clark, Breathitt County, Shelby Valley, East Ridge, Allen Central and Betsy Layne. Prestonsburg competes in Class 2A, District 8. DeRossett is the winningest coach in the Prestonsburg football program’s history.

Sheldon Clark ended the 2016 season 2-6. The Cardinals claimed a pair of regular-season wins after dropping out of Class 3A, District 6. Chester McCoy guided Sheldon Clark as its head coach during the 2016 season.

Powell County completed the 2016 season 4-7. The Pirates, who were outscored 448-319 in 11 games, lost to Casey County in the first round of the Class 3A State Playoffs. Powell County is under the tutelage of head coach Brandon Brewer.

High school football teams throughout the state will open preseason practice in July, following the conclusion of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Dead Period.

Prestonsburg is scheduled to host North Laurel for a season opener August 25.

