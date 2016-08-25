Betsy Layne wins Johnson Central tournament

PAINTSVILLE – Betsy Layne claimed a tournament title over the weekend, winning the Johnson Central Serve-It-Up Invitational.

The Ladycats, under the direction of first-year head coach Larry Hodge, posted wins over Pike County Central, Greenup County, Rowan County, Knott County Central and East Carter to win the Johnson Central Servie-It-Up Invitational championship.

Betsy Layne remained in the win column after posting back-to-back wins over Johnson Central and Phelps earlier in the first week of the 2016 Kentucky high school volleyball season. The Ladycats carried a 7-0 record out of the weekend.

The Ladycats’ results from the Johnson Central-hosted tournament follow.

Betsy Layne 2, Pike County Central 0 (25-23, 25-22)

Betsy Layne 2, Greenup County 0 (25-16, 25-16)

Betsy Layne 2, Rowan County 0 (25-19, 25-18)

Betsy Layne 2, Knott County Central 0 (25-20, 25-16)

Betsy Layne 2, East Carter 0 (25-21, 24-22)

By Steve LeMaster slemaster@civitasmedia.com

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

