Allen Central remains frontrunner

EASTERN – Allen Central remained in the win column on Tuesday, blanking visiting South Floyd 3-0 (25-13, 25-12, 25-22) in a 58th District/Floyd County Conference volleyball match.

The Rebels remained in the win column after shutting out Belfry 3-0 (25-19, 25-18, 25-12) in a season opener one week earlier.

Darlene Moore is in her first season as Allen Central head coach. Moore replaced legendary head coach Larry Maynard.

With the win, Allen Central moved to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the 58th District/Floyd County Conference.

South Floyd slipped to 1-2 overall and 0-1 in the district/conference with the loss.

The Lady Raiders, under the tutelage of second-year head coach Kelsey Tackett, opened the season with back-to-back wins over Jackson City and Shelby Valley.

After winning the Johnson Central Serve-It-Up Invitational on Saturday, Betsy Layne dropped matches to Pike County Central and Paintsville. Pike County Central topped Betsy Layne 3-1 (18-25, 25-19, 25-23, 25-18) on Monday. Dealing Betsy Layne its second straight loss on Tuesday, Paintsville defeated the Ladycats 3-1 (20-25,25-13, 25-16, 25-17).

Betsy Layne is 7-2 overall. The Ladycats haven’t played a district match yet.

Prestonsburg is 3-2 overall under the direction of new head coach Bobby Hackworth. The Lady Blackcats have posted shutout non-district wins over Lawrence County, Pike County Central and Shelby Valley. Prestonsburg has dropped matches to non-district rivals Paintsville and East Ridge.

Allen Central player introductions were conducted prior to the start of the match against longtime rival South Floyd. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_Volleyball-1.jpg Allen Central player introductions were conducted prior to the start of the match against longtime rival South Floyd. South Floyd players awaited Allen Central’s serve during the 58th District match on Tuesday. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_Volleyball-2.jpg South Floyd players awaited Allen Central’s serve during the 58th District match on Tuesday.

By Steve LeMaster slemaster@civitasmedia.com

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

