Lady Blackcats blank host Johnson Central, 2-0

PAINTSVILLE – Visiting Prestonsburg managed to blank host Johnson Central 2-0 in a 57th District girls’ soccer match at Golden Eagle Field on Thursday.

With the win, Prestonsburg improved to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the 57th District.

Johnson Central dropped to 2-1 overall and 0-1 in the district with the loss.

Familiar foes, Prestonsburg and Johnson Central are two of the 15th Region’s top girls’ soccer programs.

Elizabeth Burchett and McKenzie Little scored one goal apiece for the Lady Blackcats. Little and Makayla Ousley provided one assist apiece for Prestonsburg in the victory.

Defensively for the Lady Blackcats, goalkeeper Hannah Stratton held district rival Johnson Central scoreless in the early-season game.

Prestonsburg, under the direction of head coach Paul Burchett, owns additional wins over Belfry, Sheldon Clark, Boyd County and Paintsville. Through its first five games in the 2016 season, Prestonsburg has outscored opponents 24-2.

Johnson Central suffered its first loss in the 2016 season after opening the campaign 2-0 with back-to-back wins over Letcher County Central and Belfry.

Prestonsburg is scheduled to host Johnson Central for another 57th District girls’ soccer game on Sept. 13.

15th Region Girls’ Soccer Records

(Through Aug. 29)

Prestonsburg (5-0-0)

Pikeville (5-1-0)

Lawrence County (4-1-0)

Johnson Central (3-2-0)

Paintsville (1-2-1)

Sheldon Clark (1-3-0)

Shelby Valley (1-3-0)

Belfry (0-5-1)

Pike County Central (0-5-0)

15th Region Boys’ Soccer Records

(Through Aug. 29)

Johnson Central (4-1-0)

Belfry (4-1-0)

Pikeville (3-1-0)

Paintsville (3-2-0)

Pike County Central (2-2-0)

Prestonsburg (1-4-0)

Shelby Valley (0-3-0)

Sheldon Clark (0-4-0)

By Steve LeMaster slemaster@civitasmedia.com

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

