Bobcats held scoreless in loss at Morgan County

WEST LIBERTY – One week after outlasting county rival South Floyd in overtime to earn its first win since the 2014 season, Betsy Layne slipped back into the loss column. Host Morgan County, playing on its home field in a season opener, set the tone early against Betsy Layne, eventually pulling away to shut out the Bobcats 46-0 in a non-district high school football game on Friday night.

With the loss, Betsy Layne dropped to 1-1.

Morgan County opened its season 1-0 with the win.

Homestanding Morgan County thrived throughout the game. Leading the Cougars offensively, Dakota Ballinger rushed 14 times for 122 yards and three touchdowns.

Quarterback Seth Turner added a rushing touchdown of his own for the Cougars. Turner completed four of eight passes for 40 yards in his team’s convincing victory.

Defensively for Morgan County, Zach Gilliam returned an interception 45 yards for a touchdown. Ballinger, Gilliam and Kaden Ballenger led the Cougars’ defensive effort with eight tackles apiece.

Both Ballenger and Alex Mayo returned a fumble for a touchdown in Morgan County’s shutout win.

Betsy Layne was held to 25 rushing yards. Leading the Bobcats on the ground, Logan Layne rushed 12 times for 17 yards.

Betsy Layne fared better through the air as quarterback Jordan Kendrick completed nine of 23 passes for 88 yards.

Cameron Donaldson led the Betsy Layne defensive effort with a game-high 10 tackles.

Betsy Layne (1-1) is scheduled to visit Sheldon Clark (0-2) for another non-district matchup on Friday, Sept. 2. Thus far in the 2016 season, Sheldon Clark has dropped games games to Paintsville and Prestonsburg.

Kickoff for the Betsy Layne-Sheldon Clark football game is set for 7:30 p.m. in Inez.

By Steve LeMaster slemaster@civitasmedia.com

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

