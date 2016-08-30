Hunter, Smith taking court for ALC

PIPPA PASSES – Freshmen Alex Hunter (Betsy Layne) and Haley Smith (Hueysville) are among the players taking the court for the Alice Lloyd College volleyball team.

Hunter is a setter who graduated from Betsy Layne High School.

Smith is a Libero who graduated from Allen Central High School.

Other members of the Alice Lloyd College volleyball team hail from Crab Orchard, Phelps, Olive Hill, Manchester, Hazard, Paintsville, Louisa, Logan (W.Va.) and Big Stone Gap (Va.).

Olive Hill native Amber Reynolds is the lone senior on the Alice Lloyd College roster.

Head coach Kari Huber guides the Lady Eagles. Huber expects the Lady Eagles to show improvement throughout the 2016 season.

“This is a rebuilding year with the majority of our team having graduated,” Huber commented. “There are high hopes for both the incoming players and returning players. We have a very outgoing group of girls that work very hard, so you can expect good things from our volleyball team this year.”

The Lady Eagles are scheduled to host Johnson University, Hiwassee College, Midway University, University of Pikeville, Crown College, Kentucky Christian University, West Virginia Tech and Appalachian Bible College during the current campaign. The Alice Lloyd College volleyball team plays its home matches at the Grady Nutt Athletic Center in Pippa Passes.

Lady Eagles competing in rebuilding year

By Steve LeMaster slemaster@civitasmedia.com

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

