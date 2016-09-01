Pikeville women’s soccer team earns 8-0 shutout win

PIKEVILLE – Paulina Ruiz and Tori Dillion both scored two goals to lead the University of Pikeville women’s soccer team past Hiwassee 8-0 on Saturday at the Bob Amos Complex.

The Bears (1-0) struck early in the third minute when Ruiz polished off a rebound from Lyndsey Jones’ missed shot. From there things didn’t slow down in the half as 12th, 23rd, 26th and 42nd minute goals put UPIKE in front 5-0 at halftime.

Of those five goals, four came from Ruiz and Dillion as they traded off the first four strikes. Three different Bears scored in the second half as Hayden Bentley led things off in the 51st minute, followed by the final two scores in the 83rd and 87th minutes.

Dillion finished with two assists to go along with her two goals, starting off the season with six points.

Calyn Brown attempted Hiwassee’s (0-1) lone shot on the night, while its goalkeeper, Beth Ann Burns, collected 10 saves. Bryanna Schroers and Moreka Buchanan split time in goal for UPIKE while Buchanan made the only save. Schroers got time in the field in the second half, adding an assist off a corner kick.

Marissa Kelley put the final exclamation point on the win, booting a rocket from about 40-feet out into the back of the net in the 87th minute.

“I told a couple of the players as we went into the second half, what a difference a year makes,” said UPIKE head coach Gary Warford. “We went into last spring and rededicated ourselves and knew exactly what we needed to work on. What we were most concerned with was getting a complete team effort for 90 minutes and these ladies really showed that tonight.”

http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Bryanna_Schrorers.jpg