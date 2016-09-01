Prestonsburg shuts out visiting Belfry, 2-0

PRESTONSBURG – Prestonsburg earned its first shutout of the season on Tuesday evening, blanking visiting Belfry 2-0 in a boys’ high school soccer game at StoneCrest.

Thanks to the victory, Prestonsburg halted a three-game losing skid.

With the win, Prestonsburg improved to 2-4-0.

Belfry dropped to 4-2-0 with the loss.

The Blackcats, under the direction of head coach Emily Rizzo, returned to the win column after suffering a loss to 16th Region member Russell one day earlier.

Nick Caudill and Zion Echols scored one goal apiece for the Blackcats in the victory over Belfry. Aiding the Prestonsburg offensive attack, Dean Andler and Sage Jervis distributed one assist apiece for the Blackcats.

Defensively for Prestonsburg, goalkeeper Dalton Trusty held Belfry scoreless.

Belfry goalkeeper Elijah Williamson gave up both goals in his team’s loss.

Prestonsburg exited the match with regular-season games remaining versus Sheldon Clark, Shelby Valley, Pikeville, Pike County Central, Paintsville, Johnson Central and Hazard.

Russell 3, Prestonsburg 1: Visiting Russell, an opponent out of the neighboring 16th Region, managed to top Prestonsburg 3-1 on Monday evening.

Nick Caudill scored Prestonsburg’s lone goal off an assist from Dean Andler.

Russell, a 16th Region title contender, netted three goals against Prestonsburg goalkeeper Dalton Trusty.

15th Region Boys’ Soccer Records

Johnson Central (4-1-0)

Pikeville (4-1-0)

Belfry (4-2-0)

Paintsville (4-2-0)

Pike County Central (3-2-0)

Prestonsburg (2-4-0)

Shelby Valley (0-3-0)

Sheldon Clark (0-5-0)

By Steve LeMaster slemaster@civitasmedia.com

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.