Lady Blackcats, host Lawrence County battle to tie

LOUISA – Prestonsburg battled host Lawrence County to a 2-2 tie in a girls’ high school soccer game on Tuesday evening.

Prestonsburg moved to 5-0-1 while Lawrence County went to 4-1-1.

Familiar foes, Prestonsburg and Lawrence County hail from neighboring districts.

Prestonsburg, under the guidance of head coach Paul Burchett, has scored two of more goals in each of its first six games in the 2016 season.

Visiting Prestonsburg received one goal apiece from McKenzie Little and Kaylee Williams. Carly Burchett provided an assist on one of the Lady Blackcats’ two goals.

Prestonsburg goalkeeper Hannah Stratton limited Lawrence County to two goals in the early-season girls’ soccer game.

Offensively for Lawrence County, Victoria Clevenger and Zayla Granillo scored one goal apiece.

Lawrence County goalkeeper Allyson Moore held the Lady Blackcats to two goals in the non-district match.

Prior to tying with Lawrence County, Prestonsburg had posted wins over Belfry, Sheldon Clark, Boyd County, Paintsville and Johnson Central.

Prestonsburg has regular-season games remaining versus Ashland Blazer, Shelby Valley, Johnson Central, Paintsville, East Carter, Sheldon Clark, Letcher County Central, Breathitt County, Hazard and Perry County Central.

15th Region Girls’ Soccer Records

Prestonsburg (5-0-1)

Pikeville (5-1-1)

Lawrence County (4-1-1)

Johnson Central (3-2-0)

Paintsville (2-2-1)

Shelby Valley (2-3-0)

Sheldon Clark (1-4-0)

Belfry (0-5-1)

Pikeville (5-1-1)

By Steve LeMaster slemaster@civitasmedia.com

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.