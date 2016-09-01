Blackcats handle Sheldon Clark

PRESTONSBURG – After dropping its season opener on the road at Pikeville, Prestonsburg pulled away to beat visiting Sheldon Clark 41-8 at Josh Francis Field/Blackcat Stadium on Friday night, Aug. 26.

Prestonsburg evened its record to 1-1 with the win.

With the loss, Sheldon Clark dropped to 0-2.

Prestonsburg Coach John DeRossett was pleased with his team’s performance in the victory over Sheldon Clark.

“We played better,” DeRossett said. “We’re working hard each day in practice to get better.”

The Blackcats won’t play again until visiting Breathitt County on Friday, Sept. 9.

“We play a couple of JV games before the Breathitt County game,” DeRossett confided.

Despite winning convincingly, Prestonsburg suffered a loss in the earl7y-season game versus Sheldon Clark. One of the Blackcats’ top players, Drake Nunnery, was lost to an injury.

“The bad news is Drake Nunnery broke his collarbone; he was playing great,” DeRossett said.

While Prestonsburg is off this week, Allen Central, Betsy Layne and South Floyd are set to take the field again.

Allen Central (1-0) is fresh after enjoying an off week,. The Jeremy Hall-coached Rebels will travel to West Liberty to face Morgan County (1-0) on Friday night.

Allen Central defeated homestanding Phelps 28-8 in a season-opener on Friday, Aug. 19. After having the first week of the season off, Morgan County blanked Betsy Layne 46-0 on Friday night, Aug. 26.

Kickoff for the Allen Central-Morgan County football game is set for 7:30 p.m.

After splitting its first two games in the 2016 season, Betsy Layne is prepared to visit Sheldon Clark on Friday night.

Betsy Layne, under the tutelage of veteran head coach Jonathan Parsons, outlasted county rival South Floyd 14-6 in overtime in a season opener on Friday, Aug. 19. But the Bobcats lost their early-season momentum shortly after kicking off against host Morgan County one week ago.

Kickoff for the Betsy Layne-Sheldon Clark football game is slated for 7:30 p.m.

South Floyd is off this week. The Raiders are 0-2 after dropping back-to-back games to Betsy Layne and Harlan. Chad Hall is in his second season as the South Floyd head coach.

South Floyd drops game at Harlan

By Steve LeMaster slemaster@civitasmedia.com

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

