Lady Blackcats battle to second straight tie

PRESTONSBURG – Prestonsburg battled visiting Ashland Blazer to its second straight tie on Thursday. The Prestonsburg and Ashland girls’ soccer teams tied 1-1.

With the tie, Prestonsburg moved to 5-0-2.

Ashland moved to 4-1-1 as a result of the tie.

Prestonsburg and Lawrence County had tied in a match two nights earlier.

In Thursday’s contest, McKenzie Little scored Prestonsburg’s lone goal off an assist from Jillian Kidd.

Defensively for Prestonsburg, goalkeeper Hannah Stratton held Ashland to only one goal.

Abby Huff netted Ashland’s lone goal.

Ashland goalkeeper Jamie Downey limited Prestonsburg to only one goal in the early-September girls’ high school soccer match.

Prestonsburg is scheduled to meet Shelby Valley in the 15th Region All “A” Classic on Wednesday. The Lady Blackcats have additional regular-season games remaining versus Johnson Central, Paintsville, East Carter, Sheldon Clark, Letcher County Central, Breathitt County, Hazard and Perry County Central.

Prestonsburg boasted the 15th Region’s best record at the start of the week.

15th Region Girls’ Soccer Records

(Through Sept. 5)

Pikeville (6-3-1)

Prestonsburg (5-0-2)

Lawrence County (5-1-1)

Johnson Central (5-2-0)

Paintsville (3-3-1)

Shelby Valley (2-4-0)

Sheldon Clark (1-4-0)

Belfry (1-5-1)

Pike County Central (0-6-0)

15th Region Boys’ Soccer Records

(Through Sept. 5)

Pikeville (6-1-0)

Belfry (5-2-0)

Paintsville (5-3-0)

Johnson Central (4-2-0)

Pike County Central (3-3-0)

Prestonsburg (2-4-0)

Shelby Valley (0-4-0)

Sheldon Clark (0-5-0)

By Steve LeMaster slemaster@civitasmedia.com

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

