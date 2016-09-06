Vance wins PRP feature

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio – Floyd County driver Ervin Vance returned to victory lane at Portsmouth Raceway Park over the weekend, winning the River Days Rumble Modified feature race on Saturday.

The Portsmouth Raceway Park feature race included multiple drivers from Floyd County. Another Floyd County Modified driver, Justin Jacobs, finished fifth.

Vance had experienced motor problems the previous two weeks. Bouncing back to win convincingly in his latest outing on the track, Vance led every lap of the A-Main.

Quick-qualifier Brian Skaggs placed second in the Modified feature with Jeremy Rayburn, Justin Cooper and Jacobs rounding out the top five. Jim Barnett, Davey Warnock, James Grigsby, David McWilliams and Jody Puckett made up the rest of the top 10.

McWilliams was the Markwest Ranger Pipeline Hard Charger after advancing 10 positions.

A longtime racer, Barnett is another driver with Floyd County ties.

Complete results from the Modified feature race at Portsmouth Raceway Park were as follows: 1. P20-Eric Vance; 2. 20S-Brian Skaggs; 3. 12-Jeremy Rayburn; 4. 00-Justin Cooper; 5. 20J-Justin Jacobs; 6. 21B-Jim Barnett; 7. 44W-Davey Warnock; 8. 42-James Grigsby; 9. 18-David McWilliams; 10. J3-Jody Puckett; 11. 8-Jimmy Lennex; 12. 90-Don Adams; 13. 31R-Tum Rayburn; 14. 2-Anthony Slusher; 15. 26-Jason Bilyeu; 16. 52-James Williamson; 17. 1Y-Aaron Pendleton; 18. 28S-Josh Stumbo; 19. 87-Eddie Harmon.

By Steve LeMaster slemaster@civitasmedia.com

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

