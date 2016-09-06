Rebels defeat Morgan County, 48-20

WEST LIBERTY – Allen Central remained in the win column on the road during its second outing in the 2016 season. The Rebels defeat host Morgan County 48-20 in a bowl game on Friday night.

With the win, Allen Central moved to 2-0.

Morgan County dropped to 1-1 with the loss.

Allen Central and Morgan County met for a non-district game.

The Rebels moved ahead early, scoring first and never trailing. Allen Central, under the direction of head coach Jeremy Hall, continued to win after downing Phelps 28-8 in a season opener on Aug. 19.

Thanks to an open week, Allen Central had an extra week to prepare for Morgan County.

Allen Central rushed for 267 yards en route to the win. Four different Rebels scored a rushing touchdown and two others hauled in a receiving score.

Fullback Cameron Evans ranked as Allen Central’s leading ground-gainer, rushing seven times for 105 yards. Evans, however, was held out of the end zone.

Allen Central quarterback Dylan Caudill rushed for two touchdowns. Caudill gained 51 yards via nine carries.

Jesse Brown, Steven Howard and Josh Whitaker added one rushing touchdown apiece for the Rebels. Brown rushed nine times for 69 yards in Allen Central’s victory.

Caudill completed 4-of-5 passes for 63 yards and two touchdowns. The Allen Central quarterback was intercepted once during the non-district matchup.

Brown and Allen hauled in one touchdown catch each for the Rebels. Howard, however, led the Rebels in receiving, reeling in two receptions for 31 yards.

Josh King led the Allen Central defense, registering seven tackles and an interception for the Rebels.

Evans, May and Chase Caudill added six tackles apiece for Allen Central in the winning effort.

Morgan County slipped into the loss column after blanking Betsy Layne 46-0 on the road in Floyd County in its season opener one week earlier.

Allen Central is scheduled to host Jenkins for a home opener on Friday, Sept. 9. Kickoff for the Allen Central-Jenkins football game is set for 7:30 p.m. in Eastern.

Allen Central halfback Jesse Brown (44) picked up yardage for the Rebels during the game at Morgan County. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_ACRebels-1.jpg Allen Central halfback Jesse Brown (44) picked up yardage for the Rebels during the game at Morgan County. Steven Howard looked to move up the field during an Allen Central possession. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_ACRebels-2.jpg Steven Howard looked to move up the field during an Allen Central possession. Fullback Cameron Evans (7) gained ground for the Allen Central Rebels. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_ACRebels-3.jpg Fullback Cameron Evans (7) gained ground for the Allen Central Rebels. A group of Allen Central defensive players looked to stop a Morgan County ballcarrier. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_ACRebels-4.jpg A group of Allen Central defensive players looked to stop a Morgan County ballcarrier.

By Steve LeMaster slemaster@civitasmedia.com

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

