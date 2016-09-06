Thornsberry finishes 16th in River Days Rumble

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio – Portsmouth Raceway Park welcomed the Lucas Oil Late Model Series Saturday for the annual running of The Pepsi 60 “River Days Rumble” paying $12,000 to win on Saturday. Jonathan Davenport took the checkered flag in an intense race that had four different leaders and a three-car battle for the lead from lap 23 through lap 46.

Floyd County driver Shannon Thornsberry placed 16th in the feature race.

The field brought out its best for the feature with bold moves beginning at the initial drop of the green.

Jackie Boggs went from the outside of row two, dove to the bottom entering turn one, made it three wide, and wound up leading the first lap. The Grayson native would lead the first 11 circuits but would eventually have issues with a lapped car that would end his race.

Boggs’ departure handed the top spot over to Dennis Erb, Jr. who would pace the field over the next 18 laps. Erb kept his machine on the bottom through the turns leaving the topside of the track open for rim-riding Tim McCreadie who would motor past Erb on the high side taking the lead on lap 29.

McCreadie, Erb and Davenport raced hard for the point over the next 17 laps. Davenport kept banging the cushion and would eventually drive past both McCreadie and Erb on the outside to take the lead.

Davenport claimed command on lap 42 and would hold on to the finish. Erb got back around McCreadie to take second. McCreadie would finish third. Earl Pearson, Jr. placed fourth.

Rod Conley of Wheelersburg was the highest finishing local. The former PRP track champion got as high as second earlier in the race and would eventually place fifth.

Steve Francis, Devin Moran, Jimmy Owens, R.J. Conley, and Don O’Neal rounded out the top 10. The next five were Mark Frazier, Darrell Lanigan, Scott Bloomquist, Ben Adkins and Devin Gilpin. Placing 16th through 20th were Thornsberry, Brandon Sheppard, Audie Swartz, Jackie Boggs and Nick Bocook. Delmas Conley, Kyle Hardy, Colton Flinner, and Kenny Christy made up the remainder of the field. Thornsberry is a veteran racer from Martin.

Bloomquist’s streak of three straight Lucas Oil wins at PRP was snapped.

Another Floyd County driver, Ervin Vance, won in the R.W. Rental Supplies Modified Division at PRP on Saturday night.

Zack Pendleton prevailed in PRP’s latest M & M Inflatables Bomber Division feature race.

Floyd County driver Shannon Thornsberry (17) finished 16th in the River Days Rumble at Portsmouth Raceway Park. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Shannon_Thornsberry.jpg Floyd County driver Shannon Thornsberry (17) finished 16th in the River Days Rumble at Portsmouth Raceway Park. Jonathan Davenport prevailed in a highly-anticipated Late Model feature race at Portsmouth Raceway Park on Saturday night. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Jonathan_Davenport.jpg Jonathan Davenport prevailed in a highly-anticipated Late Model feature race at Portsmouth Raceway Park on Saturday night.

By Steve LeMaster slemaster@civitasmedia.com

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.