UPIKE football trio sweeps MSC weekly awards

PIKEVILLE – After grabbing the program’s highest ranked win with a 41-34 decision over No. 17 Campbellsville on Thursday, the University of Pikeville football team turned it into a record amount of accolades as it swept the Mid-South Conference East Division Player of the Week awards.

Quarterback Sani Warren received the offensive weekly honor, linebacker Tanner Fiser took the defensive honor and kicker/punter Damir Karapandzic was named the division’s top special teams performer. UPIKE (2-0, 1-0 MSC East) had received two of the honors four different times, but this is the first sweep.

Warren, a junior quarterback from Belfry, threw for a career-high 364 yards going 18-for-27. Three of his four touchdowns came through the air.

Warren chipped in with 13 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown.

Warren claimed the first weekly honor of his career.