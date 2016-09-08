Posted on by

UPIKE football trio sweeps MSC weekly awards


Staff Report

PIKEVILLE – After grabbing the program’s highest ranked win with a 41-34 decision over No. 17 Campbellsville on Thursday, the University of Pikeville football team turned it into a record amount of accolades as it swept the Mid-South Conference East Division Player of the Week awards.

Quarterback Sani Warren received the offensive weekly honor, linebacker Tanner Fiser took the defensive honor and kicker/punter Damir Karapandzic was named the division’s top special teams performer. UPIKE (2-0, 1-0 MSC East) had received two of the honors four different times, but this is the first sweep.

Warren, a junior quarterback from Belfry, threw for a career-high 364 yards going 18-for-27. Three of his four touchdowns came through the air.

Warren chipped in with 13 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown.

Warren claimed the first weekly honor of his career.

Staff Report

comments powered by Disqus