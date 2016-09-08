Pikeville takes second place at Alice Lloyd Invitational

PRESTONSBURG – With three freshmen in the starting five, the University of Pikeville men’s golf team didn’t let youth slow it down as it finished second out of 12 teams with a score of 596 (303-293) at the Alice Lloyd Invitational on Tuesday at StoneCrest Golf Course.

Roger Maynard, one of the three freshmen, and junior Burgess Clark earned all-tournament team honors with top-five finishes. Maynard finished third overall with a two-day total of 146 (74-72) strokes and Clark took fourth place after carding a 148 (73-75).

Indiana Tech captured the team trophy with a score of 582 (292-290) and the individual champion and runner up in its lineup. Dylan Holsclaw won the invite with a 137 (70-67) and Dathan Terry finished second with a 145 (75-70). Rounding out the top three behind UPIKE was Kentucky Wesleyan with a 620 (311-309).

UPIKE kept its second-place position on Tuesday by dropping 10 strokes as a team. Trey Isenberg and Tyler Smith each dropped five strokes individually to make up the bulk of the difference.

The Bears will be back on the course on Sept. 12-13 in the Bill Sergent Invitational at Crooked Creek Golf Club in London.

UPIKE

Roger Maynard – 3rd – 146 (74-72)

Burgess Clark – 4th – 148 (73-75)

Trey Isenberg – 149 (77-72)

Tyler Smith – 153 (79-74)

Caleb Wimberg – 169 (86-83)

The University of Pikeville men’s golf team finished second at the Alice Lloyd Invitational. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_UPIKEMensGolf.jpg The University of Pikeville men’s golf team finished second at the Alice Lloyd Invitational.