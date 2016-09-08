Bobcats drop bowl game to Sheldon Clark, fall to 1-2

INEZ – Betsy Layne dropped its second game on the road on Friday, Sept. 2, falling to host Sheldon Clark in an annual bowl game. Sheldon Clark pulled away to beat the Bobcats 40-12 in an early-season high school football matchup.

With the loss, Betsy Layne dropped to 1-2.

Sbeldon Clark improved to 1-2 with the win.

Betsy Layne suffered its second straight loss after outlasting county rival South Floyd 14-6 in overtime in a season opener on August 19.

Quarterback Jordan Kendrick completed 8-of-23 passes for 128 yards and one touchdown in Betsy Layne’s lopsided loss to Sheldon Clark. Kendrick completed passes to three different receivers, hooking up with Grant Orsborn on a scoring toss.

Mason Swiger reeled in five receptions for the Bobcats in the setback.

Pacing Betsy Layne on the ground, Logan Layne rushed 14 times for 52 yards and one touchdown.

Colby Bentley led the Betsy Layne defensive effort, registering a game-high 12 solo tackles.

Jeremiah Keathley contributed eight solo tackles for the Bobcats in the loss.

Through three games, opponents have outscored the Bobcats 92-26.

Betsy Layne has regular season games remaining versus Magoffin County, Knott County Central, Leslie County, Shelby Valley, Allen Central, East Ridge and Prestonsburg. The Bobcats have shown much improvement after exiting the 2015 season with an 0-10 record.

Betsy Layne has turned its focus to Magoffin County, which is winless through its first three games in the 2016 season. The Bobcats are scheduled to host Magoffin County on Friday night (Sept. 9). Kickoff for the Betsy Layne-Magoffin County football game is set for 7:30 p.m.

By Steve LeMaster slemaster@civitasmedia.com

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

