Lady Blackcats shut out Shelby Valley, 10-0

PRESTONSBURG – Prestonsburg pulled away to defeat Shelby Valley 10-0 in the first round of the 15th Region All “A” Classic girls’ soccer tournament on Wednesday evening.

With the win, Prestonsburg moved to 6-0-2.

Shelby Valley slipped to 2-5-0 with the loss.

The Lady Blackcats returned to the win column after exiting the field tied in its two previous outings.

Leading Prestonsburg to the win, freshman forward Elizabeth Burchett scored a season-high six goals.

Burchett was one of three Lady Blackcats to break into the scoring column. Sophomore forward Makayla Slone and senior midfielder Carly Burchett added two goals apiece for Prestonsburg in the victory.

Carly Burchett and freshman midfielder Makayla Ousley distributed two assists apiece as the Lady Blackcats prevailed. Prestonsburg, which distanced itself from 15th Region rival Shelby Valley early in the match, received one assist apiece from sophomore defender Jillian Kidd and senior forward McKenzie Little.

Pacing Prestonsburg defensively, junior goalkeeper Hannah Stratton held Shelby Valley scoreless in the regional small-school girls’ soccer tournament.

Through eight games, Prestonsburg has outscored opponents 37-5.

In another shutout performance in the 15th Region All “A” Classic, Paintsville blanked Sheldon Clark 7-0.

Prestonsburg was slated to face Paintsville in the 15th Region All “A” Classic on Thursday night.

15th Region Girls’ Soccer Records

Johnson Central (7-2-0)

Prestonsburg (6-0-2)

Lawrence County (6-1-1)

Pikeville (6-4-1)

Paintsville (4-3-1)

Shelby Valley (2-5-0)

Sheldon Clark (1-5-0)

Belfry (1-6-1)

Pike County Central (0-6-0)

By Steve LeMaster slemaster@civitasmedia.com

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.