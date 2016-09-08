15th Region All ‘A’ Classic Boys’ Soccer: Blackcats blank Valley

PRESTONSBURG – Prestonsburg rolled to its second straight win earlier in the week, shutting out Shelby Valley in the opening round of the 15th Region All “A” Classic boys’ soccer tournament on Tuesday.

With the win, Prestonsburg improved to 3-4.

Remaining winless, Shelby Valley slipped to 0-5 with the loss.

Prestonsburg claimed its second straight win. In an early-season match on August 30, Prestonsburg shut out Belfry 2-0 in a low-scoring affair.

The Blackcats moved out in front early and never faltered. Prestonsburg made the most of a balance offensive effort that featured seven different scorers. Leading Prestonsburg to the convincing victory, senior striker Nick Caudill scored three goals and distributed one assist.

Directly behind Caudill in the Prestonsburg scoring column, sophomore striker Sage Jervis netted two goals.

Aiding the Prestonsburg offensive attack, seniors Dean Andler and Zion Echols and sophomore Blake Sizemore scored one goal apiece for the Blackcats.

Defensively for Prestonsburg, goalkeepers Seth Ramsey and Dalton Trusty combined to hold Shelby Valley scoreless in the regional small-school tournament game.

The Blackcats advanced to meet Pikeville in the 15th Region All “A” Classic on Thursday night.

15th Region Boys’ Soccer Records

Pikeville (7-1-0)

Johnson Central (5-2-0)

Belfry (5-3-0)

Paintsville (5-3-0)

Prestonsburg (3-4-0)

Pike County Central (3-4-0)

Shelby Valley (0-5-0)

Sheldon Clark (0-6-0)

By Steve LeMaster slemaster@civitasmedia.com

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.