Blackcats headed to Jackson

PRESTONSBURG – Following an open week, Prestonsburg is set to visit Breathitt County. Longtime high school football foes, Prestonsburg and Breathitt County are non-district rivals.

Prestonsburg will carry a 1-1 record into the upcoming game.

Breathitt County is 0-2 following back-to-back losses.

The Blackcats split their first two games in the 2016 season. Defending Class A state champion Pikeville pulled away to beat visiting Prestonsburg 47-14 in a season opener on Aug. 19.

Claiming its first win in a home opener one week later, Prestonsburg pulled away to defeat Sheldon Clark 41-8 on Aug. 26.

Breathitt County is winless after back-to-back losses to Perry County Central and Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (Ohio). Host Perry County Central turned back Breathitt County on Aug. 26, defeating the Bobcats 63-21.

Following the loss to Perry County Central, Breathitt County struggled to produce offensively. Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy shut out the Bobcats 53-0 in the Kentucky River Medical Center Honey Bowl on Friday night.

Prestonsburg has used the open week to prepare for Breathitt County, which is under the direction of young head coach Kyle Moore.

“We are getting better each day,” Prestonsburg Coach John DeRossett commented following a practice on Wednesday evening. “We have remodeled our locker room and it is looking great. It’s just a little messy right now.”

Kickoff for the Prestonsburg-Breathitt County football game is set for 7:30 p.m. in Jackson.

By Steve LeMaster slemaster@civitasmedia.com

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

