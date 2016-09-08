DeRossett supports Burchett at WVU game

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Prestonsburg head coach John DeRossett was in attendance on Saturday as West Virginia defeated Southeastern Conference (SEC) member Missouri 26-11 in a season-opener. DeRossett made the trip to support former player Michael Burchett, who is an Offensive Graduation Assistant on the West Virginia coaching staff. Burchett works with Mountaineer quarterbacks.

“It is awesome seeing this young man lead his quarterbacks out,” DeRossett said. “You can tell they have great respect for him and listen to his instructions. My wife Linda and I got down to field level and took some great pictures. We then got up to our seats and turned around to see Michael’s parents, Dr. Blake and Becky Burchett, a few rows behind us. We had a good visit. WVU is football crazy on Saturdays and the fan experience is unreal. Michael is in the booth during the game helping with the offense. I hope to make another game later in the year. The West Virginia-Oklahoma game would nice to see. Michael Burchett is making all of us proud. Who knows, he might be a Division 1 head coach in a few years. Coach (Dana) Holgorsen has been so good to Michael and working at WVU has to be awesome. WVU loves football and when they sing the John Denver song Almost Heaven at the end of the game you can just feel the passion for football.”

Prior to beginning his coaching career, Burchett was a quarterback for the Mountaineers. He and his fellow coaches and West Virginia players will take the field for their next test during the upcoming weekend. West Virginia is scheduled to host Youngstown State at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Prestonsburg High School graduate Michael Burchett is a member of the West Virginia University football team’s coaching staff. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Michael_Burchett.jpg Prestonsburg High School graduate Michael Burchett is a member of the West Virginia University football team’s coaching staff.

P’burg player turned graduate assistant coaching Mountaineer QBs

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

