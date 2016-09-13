Rebels roll past Jenkins, 52-8

EASTERN – Allen Central rushed for three touchdowns and returned a pair of interceptions to the end zone as it defeated visiting Jenkins 52-8 in a non-district high school football game that called in the third quarter on Friday night.

Officials ended the game after a Jenkins played sustained an injury in the third period.

With the win, Allen Central moved to 3-0.

Jenkins dropped to 0-3 with the loss.

The Rebels moved ahead early and never faltered. Allen Central secured an early lead and dominated on offense, defense and special teams throughout the contest.

Leading the Rebels on the ground, Cameron Evans rushed three times for 90 yards and one touchdown.

Aiding the Allen Central offensive attack, Dylan Caudill and Steven Howard added a rushing touchdown of their own as the Rebels prevailed.

Allen Central excelled defensively as both Josh King and Chase Caudill returned an interception for a touchdown in the victory.

Evans, Howard and King delivered four tackles apiece for the Rebels. Chase Caudill, Jesse Brown and Trevor Varney followed, delivering three tackles apiece.

Through three games, Allen Central has outscored opponents 128-36. The Rebels boast additional wins over Phelps and Morgan County.

Jenkins continued to struggle, both offensively and defensively. Opponents have outscored the Cavaliers 173-16 through three games.

Allen Central is scheduled to visit South Floyd on Friday, Sept. 16. The Rebels and Raiders are slated to meet in a final installment of “The Battle of the Beavers” before Allen Central and South Floyd high schools consolidate to form Floyd County Central High School in 2017.

Game called in third quarter due to injury

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times.

