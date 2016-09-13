Rebels claim 15th Region All ‘A’ title

BETSY LAYNE – Allen Central is still the volleyball team to beat in the 15th Region. The Rebels claimed the 2016 15th Region All “A” Classic championship at the Dome on Thursday night, shutting out Paintsville 2-0.

Winning in straight sets, Allen Central prevailed 25-17-25, 21 over Paintsville.

Earlier in the tournament, Allen Central had notched shutout wins over Prestonsburg, East Ridge and Pikeville.

“We didn’t lose a set in the All-A,” first-year Allen Central Coach Darlene Moore confided. “It was a great performance. We had a tough road playing Prestonsburg, East Ridge and Pikeville to make it to the finals where we beat Paintsville. I hope the ‘air of uncertainty’ can be cleared up now. Although we lost seven starting seniors last season along with (Coach) Colonel (Larry) Maynard, we play on. Our program is deeper than people think. Colonel’s presence may not be here but he is with us every match and tradition never graduates. We are not just a team, we are a program. And programs persevere through tough times. We have a great bunch of young ladies that leave their hearts on the floor.”

Allen Central is scheduled to compete in the All “A” Classic statewide tournament in Louisville on Saturday, Sept. 14.

By Steve LeMaster slemaster@civitasmedia.com

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

